Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Poked Packers in Ribs With Shirt During 'The Match' Press Conference
The Aaron Rodgers saga with the Green Bay Packers is not over yet, and coverage continues unabated. In today's iteration of developments, the people are abuzz over a wardrobe choice made by Rodgers.
The reigning MVP is slated to be a part of the latest version of The Match, the celebrity charity golf event started by Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018. This year will feature Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau taking on Mickelson and Tom Brady. It's under a month away, so to get everyone hyped up the four held a press conference today in which they generally just talked some good-natured smack.
Rodgers donned a t-shirt that said "I'm Offended." This, of course, did not go unnoticed. Especially not by Colin Cowherd, who specializes in this sort of reading between the lines. On The Herd today, the host said it was a calculated shot to the ribs of the Packers organization by the quarterback.
He's probably right. This writer did a lot of research trying to figure out why he was wearing that shirt in particular, and the only thing uncovered was that it appears to be a branded JP Spears shirt from the company Represent. The only affiliation between Rodgers and Spears was that Spears went on Danica Patrick's podcast. Patrick used to date Rodgers, but the podcast aired long after they separated, so any possible connection dies right about there.
If Rodgers isn't wearing a buddy's shirt to help promote a brand or something, why would he wear it? It's probably as simple as a clever nod to the whole situation, and possibly specifically to the fact that Mark Murphy called him a "complicated fella," a comment that was heavily criticized as throwing fuel on the fire.
It could be something. It could be absolutely nothing. It could fall somewhere in the nebulous area in between those two degrees. The last answer is probably the correct one, given that's where we've all been living with these Rodgers rumors since draft night. But Cowherd makes a good case for something a little more pointed.