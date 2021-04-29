Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers is Done With the Green Bay Packers
One of the biggest narratives of this offseason is the relationship between superstar Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the only team he's ever known. The franchise picked Rodgers' replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft and he responded by posting one of his best seasons ever, winning MVP in the process.
His remarkable campaign did not end in a Super Bowl victory, or even an appearance, as head coach Matt LeFleur chose to kick a field goal on fourth down near the goal line with the Packers down eight with less than five minutes remaining. Rodgers seemed very unhappy afterwards, but quickly shut down any rumors of legitimate discontent several weeks later.
Things have been relatively quiet on that front since. Until today. When Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that sources informed him Rodgers is "so disgruntled" with the organization that he wants out.
This is absolutely massive. It's also interesting (but definitely doesn't mean anything) that this news broke merely hours after rumors circulated that the San Francisco 49ers offered a Godfather package involving Jimmy Garoppolo and the No. 3 overall pick for Rodgers. The report was quickly debunked, but nonetheless.
What do the Packers do now? It's almost impossible to put a value on a player like Rodgers. He's a walking championship contender in his own right. Now that other teams know he wants out, Green Bay will have a tough time getting anything resembling a justifiable return.
Their only hope is to convince him to not ask for a trade. Which they are going to do.
The QB carousel goes round and round, folks. This is getting ridiculous.