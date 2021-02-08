Never Forget Aaron Rodgers' Possible Fiancée Was the Original Kaitlin Cooper on 'The O.C.'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 8, 2021, 1:34 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers says he is engaged. Many outlets have reported that Aaron Rodgers is dating Shailene Woodley. So one plus one equals Aaron Rodgers is engaged to Shailene Woodley. It's your standard athlete / celebrity relationship and if you look at Woodley's IMDB, you'll realize it makes perfect sense because Rodgers is from California and Woodley was the original Kaitlin Cooper on The O.C..
While Woodley, 29, is from Simi Valley, California, Kaitlin Cooper was from Newport Beach. Of course she would end up marrying someone from Chino.
Oh, sorry. Chico. Aaron Rodgers, 37, is from Chico, California, which is 500 miles away from Chino, which is where Ryan Atwood was from on The O.C.. The point is, Simi Valley is much closer to Chino and none of these are anywhere near Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Back to The O.C. where Woodley played Kaitlin Cooper, the little sister of Marissa Cooper, for one season. During that time she was apparently called, "Mini Cooper" by Summer Roberts. Anyway, Kaitlin Cooper disappeared in the second season (boarding school) and when the third season came along, Woodley had been replaced by Willa Holland, an actress the same age who was from Los Angeles.
What we really need to know is whether Rodgers has seen The O.C. or not. When the show premiered in 2003, he was 20-years-old and just transferring to Cal. He was right in the target demo for The O.C. Did he watch the episode where The Killers played the Bait Shop? Woodley was no longer on the show, but might Rodgers have watched the episode with teammates when it aired two nights before their regular season finale against Southern Miss on December 4?
It makes as much sense as Rodgers suddenly being engaged to the original Kaitlin Cooper nearly two decades later.