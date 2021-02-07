Aaron Rodgers Engaged to New Mystery Girlfriend
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 7, 2021, 1:47 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers' 2020 season didn't end the way he wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the year was a total bust. In fact, you could argue it was the best year of Rodgers' life, if not because he won a third MVP award than because he got engaged.
During his acceptance speech after winning the 2020 NFL MVP award, Rodgers revealed he got engaged in 2020. He also ended his acceptance thank-yous by shouting out "my fiancee." The only question is, who is the lucky lady?
Rodgers has reportedly been dating Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley after breaking up with Danica Patrick. The duo has not made any official appearances together as Rodgers did with Patrick and Olivia Munn, but perhaps that's a better plan of action considering the first two celebrity romances faltered.
The Packers lost in the NFC Championship to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago. Speculation followed that Rodgers might be done Green Bay following its decision to select Rodgers' presumed successor, quarterback Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 Draft. Packers' brass and Rodgers himself have publicly stated he isn't going anywhere in 2021. Beyond that, however, it's unclear.
At some point, Rodgers will discuss his mystery partner and the two will make their union official. He's done a good job of hiding the romance so far and clearly it's gone well for the pair. Hopefully, their union is fought with fewer questions than Rodgers' future in Green Bay.