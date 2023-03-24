Jake Paul Did Ayahuasca With Aaron Rodgers
Jake Paul is in reflection mode after suffering his first in-ring loss to actual boxer Tommy Fury last month. In an interview with Fox New Digital, Paul said he's considering a darkness retreat similar to the one Aaron Rodgers took this offseason. Then came the bombshell, Paul said he actually spent a week doing ayahuasca with Rodgers.
Here's the full quote:
"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca. He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."
So four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers traveled to South America to take hallucinogenic drugs with the lesser Paul brother? Do I have that right? How did these guys even become friends? What do they even talk about? And he traveled to another country to do ayahuasca with him? I wouldn't follow Jake Paul through the front door of my own home let alone on a journey of self-discovery. How -- you know what, I'm not even going to let this occupy a corner of my mind.
This is just more classic late-career Aaron Rodgers weirdness.
At least Pat McAfee has a new topic to explore during his next interview.