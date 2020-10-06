Aaron Rodgers Is Showing the Packers He's Far From Done
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2020
A motivated Aaron Rodgers is a terrifying prospect for opposing defenses. After four weeks it's safe to say the 36-year-old quarterback is out to prove something in 2020.
After the Green Bay Packers disrespected the hell out of Rodger by spending a first-round pick on his potential successor during the 2020 NFL Draft, he wasn't happy. The way he's played to open the 2020 season shows he has a sizable chip on his shoulder. He's also proving he's nowhere near the end of his storied career.
On Monday night, Rodgers tore up the Atlanta Falcons in Green Bay's 30-16 win. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His QBR for the night was a pristine 96.9. That was just a continuation of his brilliant work so far this season.
Rodgers and the Packers are 4-0 and have looked dominant. He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,214 yards, with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also averaging a fantastic 8.73 yards per attempt. The 16-year veteran looks like a new man, like someone lit a fire under him.
The Packers were the ones who provided the spark. When they traded up to the 26th pick in the draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, they sent Rodgers a pretty clear message: you're the past and present, he's the future. For a guy like Rodgers who has said he wants to continue playing into his forties, that couldn't have sat well. He's has been open that he didn't react well to the selection.
The Love pick shocked many in the NFL. The Packers were coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game but had a few glaring flaws that needed to be addressed. The fact that they didn't use their first-round pick to improve a contending roster was puzzling. Instead, they gave up draft capital to move up four spots and take Love, who was a project at quarterback. Anyone would have reacted the way Rodgers did.
The way the two-time MVP has played through four weeks only proves his point. He's not close to the end of his effectiveness under center. He's positively rolling and looks five years younger than his driver's license would suggest. He's in full command of Matt LaFleur's offense and appears to be having fun again.
It's worth noting Love looked awful in training camp, which means he's unlikely to surpass Rodgers any time soon. Rodgers is under contract through 2023, though the Packers could cut him after the 2021 season if they're willing to accept a $17.2 million cap hit.
At this rate, Love will either never be a starter for the Packers, or Rodgers will take his talents elsewhere and make them regret the selection. Either way, the veteran quarterback will be the winner in this scenario.
Aaron Rodgers is locked in, having fun and out to prove he's still an elite quarterback. Opposing defenses should consider themselves warned. .