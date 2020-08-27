Jordan Love Isn't Impressing Anyone at Packers Training Camp
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 27 2020
The Green Bay Packers created a firestorm when they traded up in the first round to select Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback out of Utah State was high on potential but consensus suggested he was a long way from turning his immense physical talent into NFL success. So far at Packers training camp, his skeptics have been right.
Love hasn't been good at in camp according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman:
He hasn’t fallen down the quarterback depth chart – he was already at the bottom of it – but Love has yet to even provide a glimpse at why the Packers traded up to draft him in the first round. Nobody expected him to take the world by storm in his first nine practices, but every throw he makes seems like a touch pass and he’s had some accuracy issues early on.
That doesn't sound like a guy who is almost ready to take over for Aaron Rodgers under center.
During the draft, the Packers were well-positioned to add to a roster that is in win-now mode. Instead they opted to surrender a fourth-rounder to move up a few spots to select a backup quarterback. That didn't sit well with Rodgers, and he likely wasn't alone. The Packers made the NFC Championship Game last season and had immediate holes to fill. They desperately needed a playmaking receiver for Rodgers and failed to add one.
If Love doesn't start to show promise soon, criticism of his selection will only increase.