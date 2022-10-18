5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 7
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly fantasy football waiver wire column. It pairs wonderfully with our weekly start 'em, sit 'em columns. Just in case you wanted to satisfy the fantasy itch to the fullest extent possible. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders (Available in 50 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Robinson Jr.'s presence on the field is a borderline miracle after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the preseason, and it seems Washington is already leaning on him after he got 17 carries in their TNF win over the Bears. And now the Commanders will have to entirely rely on their run game for production with Carson Wentz out for a month. Robinson will not be a true workhorse for a while yet but opportunities will be there.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (Available in 60 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Gesicki had basically completely disappeared from Mike McDaniel's offense until last week, when he recorded six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Is it a sign of more positive things to come? Maybe. His seven targets were a season-high but they came from Teddy Bridgewater, who will presumably not see the field unless Tua Tagovailoa gets hurt again. The visiting Steelers have been pretty good against tight ends in fantasy this year. Yet TE is the weakest position in fantasy and if you don't have one of the three or four best options you're scrambling. So why not take a flier?
Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 67 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Jackson shined stepping in for the Jonathan Taylor/Nyheim Hines combination this week, putting up 23 fantasy points on the back of 42 yards and a TD on the ground with 10 catches for 79 yards. He did have to leave the game due to a quad injury and his time in the spotlight is absolutely short-lived, for Taylor will get the bulk of snaps once he's ready to go. But we don't know when that will be and Jackson is available enough to grab as a just-in-case option for Week 7.
Tyquan Thorton, WR, New England Patriots (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Thorton missed the first four games of the year with an injury but has emerged early on as a rookie with a two touchdown day against the Browns last week. The Patriots do not have the most prolific passing offense but are going up against a bad Bears team on Monday night and there will likely be targets available with Kendrick Bourne battling turf toe. Thorton has a chance to make an impact this week and is a pretty good long-term pickup as he gets more comfortable in a pro offense.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Baltimore Ravens (Available in 96 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Drake surprised just about everybody with a 19-point outing against the Giants stepping in for JK Dobbins, who exited with knee tightness. Drake's ability to contribute is entirely dependent on the health of the RB room but Dobbins missed last season with a nasty knee injury so it makes sense that the Ravens might be cautious with him going forward. This opens the door (at least for a short while) for Drake. Similar to Deon Jackson above, Drake is worth a pickup as a just-in-case option.