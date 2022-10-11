5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 6
Welcome to The Big Lead's weekly fantasy football waiver wire column. It pairs wonderfully with our weekly start 'em, sit 'em columns. Just in case you wanted to satisfy the fantasy itch to the fullest extent possible. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers (Available in 100 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Coleman somehow earned more fantasy points this week than the actual starter, Jeff Wilson Jr., as the Niners ran roughshod all over the Carolina Panthers. It was only Coleman's second game with San Francisco this year and yet he appears to have solidified his place as the No. 2 back on the depth chart. Kyle Shanahan likes to spread the love with his running backs so Coleman will have opportunities against an average Falcons defense this week. There's a risk factor here but Coleman is a good pickup in deeper leagues. He is certainly available to grab if anything.
Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Commanders (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Targets were available in the Commanders' offense due to Jahan Dotson's absence and Brown took advantage, catching two long balls for 100 yards and a TD in what was a solid day of fantasy production. Relying on Carson Wentz to get guys the ball is usually not a winning formula but Wentz has proven he can put up decent numbers regardless of circumstance this year and usually throws his team out of the game, therefore forcing the offense to throw the ball even more. Brown's reliability is entirely contingent on Dotson's availability but given how available he is, a waiver wire claim isn't an awful idea if your WR room is poor.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 52 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
With Rashad Penny out for the year after fracturing his tibia against the Saints this week, Walker is an instant pickup. He's the RB1 now in Seattle and the Seahawks' surprisingly productive offense will provide a plethora of scoring opportunities for the rookie. Pete Carroll won't be giving him 30 touches a game, especially since Walker only recently returned from a hernia issue, but he now has a legit chance to fulfill his fantasy potential this season.
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Available in 96 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Benjamin hasn't been particularly great in the fantasy world this season but he has solidified his role as Arizona's passing down/change-of-pace back, which gives him a decent floor. The primary reason he's on this list, though, is due to the injuries around him. Both James Conner and Darrel Williams had to leave the Eagles game and their status is in question for Week 6. If one can't go, Benjamin won't blow up. But if both can't go, you'll be real glad you jumped on Benjamin early.
Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Someone has to catch footballs from Matt Ryan and the rookie Pierce seems to sense his opportunity. Fully recovered from an early concussion, Pierce recorded eight catches for 81 yards while leading the team in targets. The Colts are a very bad football team but that usually means a lot of playing from behind which means plenty of opportunities for Pierce to post good fantasy stat lines, especially in full PPR leagues.