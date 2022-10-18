Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week in pursuit of that goal. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind. Or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow blew up on Sunday after opening the year with some inconsistent fantasy performances, going for 300 yards and three TDs against a pretty solid New Orleans Saints defense. While the Bengals still have issues to figure out on the offensive line, it seems Burrow is back to his old ways in that regard, hitting Ja'Marr Chase and the other Cincy wideouts with regularity regardless of the pressure he faces. Burrow does not seem set to fall off next week as he visits Atlanta and a defense that has given up the eighth-most points to quarterbacks so far this year. START 'EM
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Aiyuk was the only guy who managed to do much of anything for San Fran against the Falcons last week, putting up two touchdowns on eight catches. But the only consistent part of Kyle Shanahan's offense (in regards to fantasy, anyway) is that Deebo Samuel will get his touches. Otherwise it is difficult to trust any Niner right now, even going up against a Kansas City defense that gave up big numbers to Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. SIT 'EM
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Opinions are clearly split on Elliott as a fantasy option, given he was only a starter in 59 percent of ESPN leagues in Week 6. He delivered against the Eagles with a 15-point outing but it was only his second double-digit fantasy day of the season so far. While his long-term viability remains in question, he has a great chance to make an impact this week against a very bad Lions defense that can't stop the run. And for all of the legitimate questions about Elliott, he is still getting carries in great volume and that won't change even with Dak Prescott's possible return. This could be a big week for Elliott. START 'Em
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Smith-Schuster blew up against the Bills on Sunday, racking up 113 yards on five catches with a touchdown for a surprising fantasy explosion. Can he do it again against San Francisco this week? Is he finally comfortable in the offense? The latter answer might be yes but as things stand the hierarchy of the Chiefs' offense starts with Travis Kelce at the top and everyone else is muddled below him. Given Smith-Schuster's fantasy day would have been unremarkable without a 42-yard catch-and-run, we urge caution. SIT 'EM
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Is Chase Claypool... back? The fantasy find of the year in 2021, Claypool has been hit hard by touchdown regression and inconsistent quarterback play in his sophomore season. He finally scored a TD against the Bucs this week and put up seven catches for 96 yards on top of that. There is a lot of uncertainty in regards to who will start at QB on Sunday but Pittsburgh will be visiting Miami, where the Dolphins have given up the eighth-most points to wideouts this season, and Claypool has received at least six targets in every game regardless of who is under center. He isn't a WR1 but if you're dicey on receiver depth then fire away. START 'EM