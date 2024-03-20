10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
2. C.B. Bucknor
Bucknor was very close to getting the top spot this year. It was a dead heat until the end. Bucknor fell just short of the top honor but, man is he terrible. He's a joke behind the plate, with an enormous yet inconsistent strike zone. His demonstrative strike calls also annoy hitters to no end.
Bucknor was the home plate umpire in 26 games and they didn't go well. He was dead last in accuracy (92.5), his CCAx of -39.1 was second-worst in baseball, his x Acc was 93.5, and his AAx of -0.87 was third-worst among qualifying umpires. He missed 10 or more calls in 22 games! The 61-year-old can't get anything right, yet he remains a crew chief, though he's never umped a World Series. Thank the lord.