10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
3. Hunter Wendelstedt
Wendelstedt is the umpiring world's nepo baby, as his father Harry Wendelstedt was an umpire for 32 years. Hunter is 52 and has been around since 1998, yet hasn't earned a crew chief position and has only worked one World Series. The reason? You can probably guess by now. He is a bad, bad umpire.
Wendelstedt was behind the play for 28 games in 2023 and had the second-worst accuracy rate (92.6) in the game. His CCAx of -43.2 ranked dead last, as was his AAx of -0.99, while his xAcc was 93.6, and his AAx. Wendelstedt missed 10 or more calls in 19 games in 2023. You read that right, 19. Can someone please push this guy into early retirement?