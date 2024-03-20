10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
4. Doug Eddings
Eddings is another mainstay of these lists and there's a very good reason: he sucks. He is legitimately one of the worst umpires in baseball history. What's worse, he'll be the first to yell at any player or manager who questions any of his calls. We should all be questioning why he is still employed by Major League Baseball.
Eddings was behind the plate for 30 excruciating games in 2023. He had the fourth-worst accuracy (92.8), third-worst CCAx (-38.7), his xAcc was 93.7 and his AAx of -0.87 was fourth-worst in the league. Eddings had 18 games in which me missed 10 calls or more. In 2022 he missed 29 calls in a single game, according to Umpire Auditor. No, really.
I don't know how anyone can justify Eddings sticking around in the big leagues behind the plate.