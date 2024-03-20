10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball

Umpire Doug Eddings had a very bad game last night, missing calls by 6.47 in, 5.03 in, and 4.67 in.



This was only 1 of 4 games this season with multiple 5+ inch misses and Eddings managed to do it in a rain shortened 8 inning game.#Orioles #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/l7NZRHTU1n