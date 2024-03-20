10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
5. Brian O'Nora
O'Nora is the double threat of a bad umpire who has also had legal trouble. Back in December of 2020, he was arrested in a sex sting operation in Ohio. He was charged with solicitation but pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct. Somehow he wasn't fired.
As if that wasn't enough, the 61-year-old is also a bad umpire. He was behind the plate for 32 games last season, and was fifth-worst in accuracy (92.9), third-worst in CCAx (-38.8), had an xAcc of 93.7 and an AAx of -0.81, which ranked fifth-worst. He also had 19 games where he missed 10 calls or more. So, yeah, he's bad.