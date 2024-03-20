10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
6. Laz Diaz
Diaz is a fixture on these list and for good reason: he's terrible. In fact, some might say we have him far too low on the list. The 60-year-old has been an MLB ump since 1995, is a crew chief and has worked three World Series. We're shocked by those facts, but we're also just shocked he still has a job.
In 21 games behind the plate in 2023, Diaz's accuracy was 92.9, which ranked sixth-worst in the league. His CCAx of -29.6 was fifth-worst, his AAx was -0.97, which was second-worst in the bigs. Diaz had 10 games with 10 or more missed calls and four with 16 or more. He's just flat-out bad.