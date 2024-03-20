10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
7. Ron Kulpa
Kulpa will always be known as the guy who got heat-butted by Carl Everett back in 2000, but to us he's also a horrible umpire. The 55-year-old has been a Major League umpire since 1999 and has worked two World Series. That's nice for him. He's awful at his job.
Kulpa was behind the dish for 25 games in 2023, and his accurace rate of 92.8 was fourth-worst in the league. His CCAx was a dismal -26.6, his xACC was 93.5, his AAx of -0.69 was sixth-worst and his average consistency was 93, which was ninth-worst. He also had 17 games with 10 or more missed calls. He's bad at his job and, frankly, might be crazy.