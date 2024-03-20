10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
8. Rob Drake
Drake has been in the big leagues since 2010 and continues to be terrible. In 28 games behind the plate in 2023, his average accuracy of 93.3 was eighth-worst, while his CCAx of -28.1 was sixth-worst. His xACC of 93.9 was average but his AAx of -0.64 was seventh-worst. Drake had 17 games with 10 or more missed calls. On June 13 in a game between the Mets and Yankees, Drake missed 21 calls. In April 20 with the Mets facing the Giants, he missed 18. That's just inexcusable.
If that wasn't bad enough, back in 2019 Drake also called for a "CIVAL WAR" (his caps lock and spelling, not mine) if Donald Trump was impeached. He tweeted that he'd buy an AR-15 if that happened saying, "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020." He deleted the tweet soon after, presumably because he was embarrassed by the spelling and grammar errors.