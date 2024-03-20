10 Worst Umpires in Major League Baseball
9. Dan Iassogna
Iassogna is a fixture on these lists and is regularly referred to as one of the worst umpires in baseball. In 2023, he lived down to that reputation. Somehow, the 54-year-old Iassogna was promoted to crew chief in 2020, worked the 2023 League Championship Series. and has worked three World Series.
In 30 games behind the plate Iassogna's accuracy was 93.4, which ranked 12th-worst. His CCAx of -21.5 was seventh-worst, he was fifth-worst in average consistency (92.4) and his AAx of -0.45, was eighth-worst. Kulpa also had some absolutely insanely bad performances. He had 18 games where he missed at least 10 calls. That gets you on this list.