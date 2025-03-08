Pacman Jones reveals how he cheated NFL’s drug testing system
By Matt Reed
Adam 'Pacman' Jones was certainly one of the more controversial players during his time in the National Football League, and even though he's retired now he still has a lot of questionable things to say about his career.
Jones recently posted a clip to his social media where he was discussing the NFL's drug testing, and more specifically how he used to beat the league's urine tests buy purchasing the exact cups that were used during tests.
"People don't know how smart I am, but I could say it now, I don't play no more," Jones said via The Athletic. "I've never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time."
Now, none of this is exactly surprising given some of the incidents Jones had during his time in the league, but if what he's saying is true it's certainly possible that other players have done similar things in order to beat the system.
