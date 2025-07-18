Open Championship tee times 2025: Round 2 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues on Friday, July 18, with Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Players will be jostling for position throughout the day to make the cut for the weekend.
Entering Friday's second round, there is a logjam at the top of the leaderboard with five players tied at 5-under, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among the four golfers at 3-under.
WATCH: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
It sets up for an exciting day on the course.
You can watch the first round streaming live on Peacock beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET before the action shifts to the USA Network from 4:00 a.m. ET - 3:30 p.m. ET.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Friday, July 18, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
MORE: Callaway releases epic 'Happy Gilmore' hockey stick putters, tube sock club covers
The Open Championship Round 2 tee times & pairings
- 1:35 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 1:46 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 1:57 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 2:08 a.m. — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 2:19 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 2:30 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavin, Matt Wallace
- 2:41 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 2:52 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 3:03 a.m. — Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 3:14 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 3:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 3:36 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 3:47 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 4:03 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 4:14 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 4:25 a.m. — Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann
- 4:36 a.m. — Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 4:47 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 4:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 5:20 a.m. — Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 5:31 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 5:42 a.m. — Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 5:53 a.m. — Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 6:04 a.m. — Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 6:15 a.m. — Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
- 6:26 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 6:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 6:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 7:09 a.m. — Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 7:20 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 7:31 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 7:42 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 7:53 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 8:04 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 8:15 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 8:26 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:37 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 8:48 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 9:04 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 9:15 a.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 9:26 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:37 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:48 a.m. — Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 9:59 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10:10 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa
- 10:21 a.m. — Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10:32 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10:43 a.m. — Matt Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 10:54 a.m. — Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11:05 a.m. — Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11:16 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel