Ohio State players pepper sprayed by police after postgame scuffle with Michigan
Ohio State football players were pepper sprayed by sheriff's deputies on Saturday, after a fight broke out between the Buckeyes and members of the Michigan football team following the team's 13-10 loss to the Wolverines.
In the video, you can see Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore waving a Michigan flag in celebration on the field after the game, and then attempt to plant the flag at midfield of Ohio State's Buckeye Stadium. Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown rips the flag away from Moore, and a full-fledged scuffle breaks out.
The scuffle grows and spills over, with multiple players getting involved from both sides as others try to break it up, along with deputies and coaches. Eventually, the players are successfully separated, and the fight appears to be breaking up when a deputy sprays Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the face with pepper spray.
After the game, Michigan quarterback Davis Warren talked about the incident, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.
"What happened at the end; I can’t speak to that," Warren said, "but we’re going to win in your house and we’re going to plant the flags you should’ve done something about it, you know?”
"I don’t know all the details," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said, according to Bill Bender of The Sporting News, "but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field and we’re not going to let that happen.”
As details come out about the fight and everyone involved, it's likely that both teams could see suspensions, and potentially fines for punches thrown. The loss drops Ohio State to 10-2 on the season, while Michigan moves to 7-5 with the win.
