Notre Dame likes what it sees in Marcus Freeman
By Max Weisman
Ahead of the most important Notre Dame football game in five years, the Fighting Irish are showing how much they believe in head coach Marcus Freeman by signing him to a four-year extension. Freeman will become one of the highest paid College Football coaches in the country, getting $9 million per year as part of the extension, according to NBC Sports' Maria Taylor.
Freeman took over at Notre Dame ahead of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl after former head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU. He's led the Irish to a 30-9 record as head coach, including a bowl win in each of the past two seasons. To make it three-for-three, Freeman and the Irish will first have to hold off Indiana at home in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night and then pull off an upset over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
"I am grateful for the support of the Board of Trustees, led by John Veihmeyer, President Fr. Bob Dowd, C.S.C., and Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua," Freeman said in a statement. "The investment they continue to pour into our program is invaluable to our student-athletes and staff. This commitment goes well beyond myself, as they are dedicated to ensuring all aspects of our program are competitive within the upper echelon of college football."
After a shocking Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois that dropped the Irish to 18th in the AP Poll, Notre Dame rattled off 10 wins in a row, winning each by seven or more points. They finished the season ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings, getting the seven-seed due to the top four conference champions automatically receiving a top-four seed.
Notre Dame-Indiana will be the College Football Playoff's opening game on Friday. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled for 8 and the game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
