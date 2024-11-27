NBA analyst bestows 'Baby Jokic' tag on Rockets star
For years, the NBA had been dominated by American-born players. However, the trend has changed in the past few years. A key reason behind that has been the rise to stardom of players like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more.
Although the majority of players in the NBA remain from the USA, international players have seemingly found the recipe to dominate at the top.
Even among the above-mentioned players, Jokic is by far the most talented player in the league in the eyes of most fans. The Joker has proven that by winning three out of the last four NBA MVPs.
Speaking of Jokic, it seems like that the Houston Rockets have found their own star international center in Alperen Sengun. The Turkish center had a breakout year last season and continues to impress this season as well. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins even recently compared him to Jokic.
"Imma start calling Sengun baby Jokic. That young man is problem!" Perkins tweeted.
Perkins gave the tag to Sengun following the Rockets' recent win against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sengun played a crucial role in the 117-111 OT win.
Not only did the 22-year-old scored 22 points, but he also outplayed 4x NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner, Rudy Gobert. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that Big Perk compared Sengun to Jokic.
With the win, the Rockets have advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2024 NBA Cup as they continue to emerge as a dark horse title contender this season.
