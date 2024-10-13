MLB playoffs: Only one likable team remains among the final four
One of the most tired of all sleepy sports clichés — "if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best" — works on a couple levels for the Cleveland Guardians.
Staring down a win-or-go-home Game 5 of the American League Division Series against Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, Cleveland handed the Detroit Tigers a resounding 7-3 defeat on Saturday. Monday, they'll begin the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Cleveland hasn't enjoyed a World Series winner since 1948.
The quest to end the longest active title drought in baseball makes the Guardians the last likable team remaining, at least in the eyes of fans who enjoy an underdog.
The Guardians play in one of the sport's (relatively) smaller media markets. They predictably run MLB's 25th-highest payroll, according to FanGraphs. The other three teams still in the running to win the World Series — the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets — have the sports' No. 3, No. 2, and No. 1 payrolls, respectively.
Despite their payroll, the Guardians' success is no fluke. They led the AL Central 157 of a possible 182 days this season, at times holding the best record of any AL team.
Postseason success is a poor reflection of regular-season play, however. The chances of a title residing in Cleveland (or New York or Los Angeles) rest on their team's ability to get hot at the right time.
How did the Guardians succeed in spite of their payroll? They play defense. They steal bases. They have a deep bullpen. Those are typically easier things to excel at on a budget compared to, say, hitting home runs and having a deep, veteran starting rotation.
Cleveland also has one of the sport's best offensive weapons in Jose Ramirez. A dual power-speed threat, Ramirez is a homegrown talent whom the Guardians signed to team-friendly terms through 2028.
For neutral observers of the baseball postseason, the Guardians are the easiest team to root for — an obvious underdog team representing an underdog city.
