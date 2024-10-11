The Big Lead

MLB Playoffs: League Championship Series odds reveal Mets and Yankees already locked as underdog and favorite

By J.P. Hoornstra

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field.
Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

As of Friday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets were awaiting their opponents in the American League Championship Series, and the National League Championship Series, respectively.

Their roles as favorites and underdogs, respectively, are already locked in.

BetOnline.ag not only has lines for the two Game 5s of the NL and AL Division Series, but the oddsmakers have also set lines for each potential ALCS and NLCS matchup.

Regardless of whether the Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians or the Detroit Tigers, they will be favored to win the ALCS:

Cleveland Guardians                   +165

New York Yankees                       -190

This line would give the Yankees a 65.5 percent likelihood of winning this series.

Detroit Tigers                                +170

New York Yankees                       -200

This line would give the Yankees a 66.7 percent likelihood of winning this series.

The Guardians and Tigers are playing Game 5 of their ALDS on Saturday. Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd will start for the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Despite finishing behind Cleveland in the AL Central during the regular season, forcing them to play the win-or-go-home game on the road, the Tigers are favored by BetOnline.ag to win, with a 53.5 percent likelihood of advancing to the ALCS:

Detroit Tigers                                -115

Cleveland Guardians                   +105

On the National League side, the Mets are awaiting the winner of Friday's Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Here's how those odds shake out:

New York Mets                             +155

Los Angeles Dodgers                  -175

This line would give the Dodgers a 63.6 percent likelihood of winning this series.

New York Mets                             +140

San Diego Padres                        -160

This line would give the Padres a 61.5 percent likelihood of winning this series.

The Dodgers are favored to beat the Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday at Dodger Stadium, with a 57.5 percent likelihood of advancing to the NLCS.

San Diego Padres                        +125

Los Angeles Dodgers                  -135

BetOnline.ag also announced its preliminary World Series odds.

2024 World Series Odds to Win

New York Yankees 7/4 (+175)

Los Angeles Dodgers 7/2 (+350)

New York Mets 7/2 (+350)

San Diego Padres 5/1

Detroit Tigers 10/1

Cleveland Guardians 11/1

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

NFL: Jets name new play caller to cap week of changes

NBA: Ja Morant out for ‘revenge’ this season

MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end

NHL: Who’s your pick to win the 2025 Stanley Cup?

Home/MLB