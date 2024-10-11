MLB Playoffs: League Championship Series odds reveal Mets and Yankees already locked as underdog and favorite
As of Friday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets were awaiting their opponents in the American League Championship Series, and the National League Championship Series, respectively.
Their roles as favorites and underdogs, respectively, are already locked in.
BetOnline.ag not only has lines for the two Game 5s of the NL and AL Division Series, but the oddsmakers have also set lines for each potential ALCS and NLCS matchup.
Regardless of whether the Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians or the Detroit Tigers, they will be favored to win the ALCS:
Cleveland Guardians +165
New York Yankees -190
This line would give the Yankees a 65.5 percent likelihood of winning this series.
Detroit Tigers +170
New York Yankees -200
This line would give the Yankees a 66.7 percent likelihood of winning this series.
The Guardians and Tigers are playing Game 5 of their ALDS on Saturday. Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd will start for the Guardians at Progressive Field.
Despite finishing behind Cleveland in the AL Central during the regular season, forcing them to play the win-or-go-home game on the road, the Tigers are favored by BetOnline.ag to win, with a 53.5 percent likelihood of advancing to the ALCS:
Detroit Tigers -115
Cleveland Guardians +105
On the National League side, the Mets are awaiting the winner of Friday's Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Here's how those odds shake out:
New York Mets +155
Los Angeles Dodgers -175
This line would give the Dodgers a 63.6 percent likelihood of winning this series.
New York Mets +140
San Diego Padres -160
This line would give the Padres a 61.5 percent likelihood of winning this series.
The Dodgers are favored to beat the Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday at Dodger Stadium, with a 57.5 percent likelihood of advancing to the NLCS.
San Diego Padres +125
Los Angeles Dodgers -135
BetOnline.ag also announced its preliminary World Series odds.
2024 World Series Odds to Win
New York Yankees 7/4 (+175)
Los Angeles Dodgers 7/2 (+350)
New York Mets 7/2 (+350)
San Diego Padres 5/1
Detroit Tigers 10/1
Cleveland Guardians 11/1
