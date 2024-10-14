MLB Playoffs: A snake in the Dodgers' dugout became the unexpected star of NLCS Game 2
As the New York Mets raced out to a 6-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers two innings into Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, the Monday afternoon contest had a chance of becoming a bona fide snoozefest.
Few things have the potential to wake up an unsuspecting crowd more than a predatory animal on the loose at a major sporting event. Then again, when do we ever get the chance to type that sentence?
Is there a serpentologist in the house?
It appears a Dodgers clubhouse attendant was able to scoop the little fella out of the clubhouse and away to safety. No word yet on where he wound up.
Snake sightings in the Dodger Stadium dugouts are rare, if not unprecedented. The facility lies adjacent to the natural environment of Elysian Park (the picturesque hills viewable beyond the center field fence represent the closest nook of the municipal park). But the facility is buffeted by acres of concrete parking lots, which make the likelihood of a snake slithering into a dugout highly unlikely.
Exactly how the snake got into the Dodgers' dugout Monday is likely to remain a mystery.
Any thoughts (or fears) of the serpent inspiring a "rally snake" mantra were allayed by the Dodgers' performance in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series. They were able to cut their six-run deficit in half, but an RBI single by Starling Marte gave the Mets a 7-3 lead in the ninth inning.
New York won the game to even the series at one game apiece.
