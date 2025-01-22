MLB Network's Caribbean Series coverage will get huge boost in 2025
On a pound-for-pound basis, the Caribbean Series features the most talented players of any annual tournament not staged during the MLB season.
For diehard baseball fans — and the MLB players who routinely participate — the Caribbean Series is a nice warmup to the upcoming season. The tournament features the winners of the Winter Leagues in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.
Media coverage of the Caribbean Series has always been scant in the United States, however. In 2009 and 2010, early in its history, MLB Network broadcast the series in English, but not since — until this month.
MLB Network announced Wednesday it will broadcast the entire 2025 Caribbean Series in English beginning Jan. 31.
“We’re thrilled to bring back the Caribbean Series to MLB Network, as this is a must-see international event filled with passion, intensity and highly skilled play,” Bill Morningstar, President of MLB Network, said in a press release Wednesday. “Showcasing this wonderful tournament further exemplifies how committed we are to displaying how rich and cherished our game is all over the globe, including in Latin America and Asia. Many MLB legends have played in the Caribbean Series throughout its history, so we view this as a perfect way to get baseball fans excited for the upcoming season ahead.”
The most famous person who might be involved in the tournament this year is not a player, but a manager. Albert Pujols' team, Leones del Escogido, is currently playing Tigres del Licey for the championship of the Dominican Winter League.
Regardless of whether Pujols' club makes it or not, it's a smart move by MLB Network to make a high-level baseball tournament more visible to American fans during the slowest time in the baseball calendar.
Scheduled to call the action across the tournament will be Craig Minervini and Doug Wright on play-by-play alongside former players and analysts Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson. Minervini, Allen and Nelson all contribute to Miami Marlins broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
