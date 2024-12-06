Mike Gundy's job reportedly in jeopardy amid contract 'standoff' with Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy's tenure with Oklahoma State could be coming to an abrupt and unexpected end, as the coach is reportedly locked in tense contract talks with the Cowboys after a dismal season.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gundy is telling people he's in a "standoff" with Oklahoma State leadership, who have approached the longtime coach about a restructured contract and a pay cut, the terms of which Gundy claims to not have been given. Thamel also noted Gundy has been threatened to be fired with cause if he refuses to accept the new deal from Oklahoma State.
It's unclear at this point what the cause would be, as typically underperforming expectations isn't sufficient cause to justify voiding a contract in a firing.
The contract fight comes after Gundy's worst season in Stillwater to date. Oklahoma State went 3-9, losing each of their last nine games, and going 0-9 in the Big 12. Their singular win came in Week 2 against Arkansas, in a game where the Razorbacks blew a 21-7 lead and still nearly won the game.
With a dismal offensive line, even star running back Ollie Gordon had a tough season, regressing from his dominant 2023 capaign, while the passing game struggled to get anything going against all but the softest defenses they faced this year.
Still, Gundy has brought a measure of stability to Stillwater and a program that has historically been utterly chaotic. 2024 was just the second losing season the coach has produced, and comes after what may have been his best coaching performance to date last year.
The 2023 Cowboys got off to an absolutely awful start, going 2-2 and getting thumped by South Alabama in Week 3. Gundy retooled the offensive game plan around the dynamic Gordon, and ripped off five straight wins en route to a 9-3 regular season record and a berth in the Big 12 title game.
But, the program had high hopes coming into 2024 after the success of last season, and the Cowboys could not have performed more poorly in a rebuilt Big 12 that had a dearth of true power teams at the top. In a year without Texas and Oklahoma to spoil the Cowboys' plans in conference, Gundy stumbled badly. The team looked lost defensively, and lacked any real punch on the offensive side of the ball.
It's clear the university wants Gundy to face the music for the worst season the program has since the days of Pat Jones and Bob Simmons. But Gundy is nothing if not outspoken, so if he doesn't like the idea of a pay cut for the Cowboys' struggles, you can believe he won't go down without a very vocal fight.
