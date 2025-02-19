Michigan football set to release new Jordan Flyelite football
By Tyler Reed
The Michigan football program began a new era this past season. After former head coach Jim Harbaugh darted to the NFL, the Wolverines began the Sherrone Moore era.
Moore's start with the program was less than ideal, as the team finished 8-4 on the season. However, a win over hated rival Ohio State was enough to smooth things over for a fanbase that celebrated a national title just one season earlier.
But being 8-4 is not going to be good enough for one of the top programs in the sport moving forward. Moore knows this, and the expectations will be a lot higher for 2025.
If you were to create a list of so-called blue-blood college football programs, Michigan would be one of the first teams on the list.
Being one of the largest brands in college football means having and being the best at everything they do.
On March 1st, the program is partnering with the Jordan Brand to release a new football that will be tossed around tailgates all fall long.
Yes, a football with the logo of a man dunking a basketball can soon be yours with the release of the FlyElite football.
Nothing screams Michigan football like Michael Jordan, right? It is a cool moment for those who still believe they could have suited up on Saturdays if it wasn't for the injury that derailed their football career when they were 13.
I joke. Actually, I wouldn't be that mad if someone were to buy this for me.
