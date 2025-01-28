Michael 'Venom' Page says 'I'd bet my house' on Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia
By Simon Head
Michael "Venom" Page is expecting Israel Adesanya to return to form at UFC Saudi Arabia as the former undisputed middleweight champion looks to bounce back from a poor run of form.
Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland, then fell short in his bid to reclaim the title when he faced the man who went on to dethrone Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis.
Now "The Last Stylebender" will take on French contender Nassourdine Imavov in his first non-championship bout in nearly six years as he looks to keep himself front and center in the championship conversation at 185 pounds.
It's a fight Page says Adesanya will win, with the Brit offering his prediction for Saturday night's main event bout in Riyadh.
"I'd bet my house on Adesanya coming back," said Page.
"I know he's had a few ups and downs, but he's just got that mentality, that grind, that push, he wants to get back there.
"I've spoken to the team and he's changed a few things around and he's doing a few more things again. That shows excitement, that shows motivation, like he's trying to still make things work and change things and adjust things.
"Adesanya turns up either way, he's gonna win."
Page faces Magomedov in the co-main event as he looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry last time out. And while the bout offers him the chance to take on an exciting matchup without the stresses of a big weight cut, "MVP" said that he'll be returning to welterweight after this fight to continue his journey towards a title shot.
"Nobody has secured themselves at the top right now, which means there's a chance for me to push for that belt," he said.
"So that's what I want to go and do. Still a little bit more work, but (I'm) definitely close. One hundred percent, I want to get my hands on that title.
"I'm looking at some of the fights that have been happening in the welterweight division and it excites me. It doesn't worry me. It excites me. So that's a good thing."
But first, he has Magomedov to contend with, and in a battle between two very different types of striker, there's a very good chance somebody is going to get knocked out.
