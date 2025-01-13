Michael Chandler leaps to Khabib Nurmagomedov's defense over Frontier Airlines incident
By Simon Head
Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has received support from UFC star Michael Chandler as the reaction to the Russian MMA legend's ejection from a recent Frontier Airlines flight continues.
Nurmagomedov was sat in an exit row seat and, after a member of the cabin crew informed him that staff were "uncomfortable" with his understanding of English, they forced the former champion to deboard the plane and take a later flight.
Footage of the incident, which appeared to show Nurmagomedov respectfully protesting the situation, has since gone viral, with fans of the former UFC star throwing their support behind Nurmagomedov following the ordeal.
Nurmagomedov posted to his Instagram to clarify the airline involved, and gave his side of the story, saying staff were "very rude" to him and stating that "those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients."
One notable figure to leap to Nurmagomedov's defense was former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC lightweight contender Chandler, who commented on the situation in a pair of social media posts.
"Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a 'perfect' speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re 'uncomfortable' with his ability to speak English (which is very good, btw) - this is bizarre," Chandler posted on X.
"Not only was he the most physically capable human being on the plane, but I’m pretty sure the ONLY qualification to sitting in the exit row is being able to say the word 'yes.'
"If you’re going to kick our GOAT off the plane for a little accent, please start making passengers do a physical and mental fitness aptitude test before you let them sit in the exit row after uttering a one word, one syllable, 'yes.' Because I’ve seen some slugs in the exit row on flights."
It's hard to argue with Chandler's logic here. Having interviewed Khabib before – his English was way better than my Russian – I can confirm he'd have no problem whatsoever communicating with someone in an emergency.
And if you needed someone to help throw you down an escape chute, who would you rather have? An out-of-shape tourist, or one of the greatest fighters of all time?
