Max Verstappen vows to boycott future F1 events in London after boos at F1 75 event
By Simon Head
Some suggested that the boos that rained down on Max Verstappen at the F1 75 event in London last week wouldn't affect him. Well, it seems they have.
Verstappen received a reception that could most charitably described as mixed after fans booed both him and team boss Christian Horner during the glittering arena event held at The O2 Arena in London, England last week.
The crowd's reaction to Verstappen and Horner was one of the big takeaways from the event, with the boos even drawing a written rebuke from the governing body of world motorsport, the FIA, who condemned the comments in a written statement.
"It was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO, Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London," said the statement.
"Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that."
Verstappen's father, former F1 racer Jos Verstappen, has shared his thoughts on what happened in London, and revealed that, as a result of what happened at The O2, Max has already decided he won't be attending a similar event in England again.
"In itself, I thought it was a reasonable set-up, but I thought it was embarrassing what happened there with Red Bull Racing, that Horner was booed so much," he told RaceXpress.
"Max was booed too. Then you are there for Formula 1 to promote the sport a little bit and all. Then you are booed by the public. I think that is unacceptable.
"Look, I understand it. Max is the only one who puts the English drivers under pressure and who tells it exactly how it is, but I think it is unacceptable and a real disappointment what happened there.
"No, Max doesn’t like being booed in front of 25,000 people. He also says: 'If this is in England again next year, they certainly won’t see me there,' and I completely agree with him."
It's not the best way for Verstappen to begin his season as he prepares to kick off F1 testing with his Red Bull team later this week.
Verstappen faces a tough challenge as he bids to capture a fifth F1 World Drivers' Championship, with strong competition set to come from McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
But, with much of the talk around Verstappen and Red Bull being about off-track matters, Max will be looking forward to getting back into the cockpit and shutting out the noise.
