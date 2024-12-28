Mavericks' Luka Dončić's home burglarized as string of high-profile break-ins continues
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić is the latest big name athlete to fall victim to a string of high-profile robberies, after his home was broken into on Friday night, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.
"No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Dončić's business manager, Laura Beth Seager said. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing."
It's unclear at this point what was taken, but the 27-year-old superstar is the latest in a string of athletes whose houses have been broken into in recent months.
Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. have all had similar incidents occur in the last three months.
It's unclear who is behind the break-ins, but the FBI believes that at least some of them are linked. They have connected some of the robberies to "transnational South American Theft Groups" that are " well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices."
The NFL has noted in memos obtained by the Associated Press that athletes' homes are increasingly targeted for break-ins, since they have money and have a consistent schedule that can dictate very specific times when you know someone won't be home. Both the NFL and NBA have issued security alerts urging players to take additional precautions to secure their homes.
For Dončić, the break-in is salt in the wound of a very tough week. The superstar point guard suffered a strained left calf injury expected to sideline him for at least a month on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves.
