Magic head coach has eye-opening take on Steph Curry's 56-point game: "There is no..."
The Jimmy Butler trade has awakened the Golden State Warriors as they are now 7-1 since trading for the Miami Heat superstar.
While Butler has been instrumental for the team during this stretch, 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry's return to form is undoubtedly what has truly rejuvenated the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA season.
Curry faced a series of criticisms during the Warriors' mid-season slump. Many even thought Curry is finally past his prime, but he has silenced his doubters.
The Warriors superstar went off for 56 points during the team's 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic. During the postgame conference, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was asked what the biggest difference between the two teams was aside from Curry.
To which, Mosley responded: "The man had 56 points…. there is no aside from Steph. He had 56."
He also added: “I completely understand, I think to be completely transparent, 34 free throws for a jump shooting basketball team is tough to overcome as well.”
But at the end of the day, the biggest difference maker was Curry and his 56-point performance propelled by 12 three-pointers. For the first time since the opening few weeks, the Warriors are playing this well.
Although they are still the seventh seed in the Western Conference, the organization is heading towards a strong finish in the 2024-25 NBA season, the one where they may secure a top-six seed when it's all said and done.
