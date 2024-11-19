Lionel Messi will have a new MLS coach after Inter Miami shakeup
By Joe Lago
It didn't seem likely that the shocking early exit of Inter Miami in the MLS Cup playoffs would have heavy consequences. However, the club will be searching for a new head coach after Tata Martino reportedly resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons.
RELATED: Bruce Arena, former USMNT head coach, lands in the most unlikely MLS role
The 61-year-old Martino presided over a dream 2024 season in which the club accrued a league-record 74 points to win its first-ever Supporters' Shield as MLS's top regular-season team. Martino also watched his top-seeded side have its MLS Cup title run come to a sudden end in a first-round series loss to Atlanta United.
Now, owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham must find a new manager to work with Lionel Messi.
While former Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin would be a solid choice, Inter Miami will likely opt for someone who already has ties to Messi.
Former Barcelona teammates have flocked to South Florida to reunite with Messi — midfielder Sergio Busquets, left back Jordi Alba and striker Luis Suarez — and club leaders will likely do what's necessary to keep their 37-year-old superstar happy.
Two ex-Barca players have emerged as top candidates to replace Martino: Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano. Hernandez just completed a three-year stint as Barcelona manager. Mascherano has been coaching Argentina's under-20 team.
The new boss will be the fourth this decade for Inter Miami.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Giannis’ top trade destination
NFL: Bill Belichick favored to be next Jaguars’ HC
CFB: Here are our latest College Football Playoff projections
SPORTS MEDIA: The phone call that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN