Legendary MSG Network, national sports commentator dies at 68
Al Trautwig, a longtime pre- and post-game host on MSG Networks, and a national presence for many years on ABC, NBC, and USA Network, has passed away. He was 68.
Alan Hahn, a studio analyst for Knicks telecasts on MSG Networks, shared the news on Twitter/X on Monday.
"Great broadcaster, greater guy, and just a credit to the profession in every way," sports writer Ian O'Connor wrote on Twitter/X.
"I have been blessed to work with some amazing broadcasters but there was no one better than Al Trautwig," wrote Michael Kay of the YES Network and ESPN New York. "He was meant to be on the air. Smooth. Unflappable. Al patiently walked a young writer through growing pains on TV. His lessons were invaluable. He was part of the soundtrack of New York sports all those years on MSG. I will miss him. Gone too soon. RIP, my friend."
Ken Davidoff, formerly of the New York Times, wrote on Twitter/X: "I’m so sad to see this. Quite simply, Al was good people, as kind and decent off the air as he was smooth and polished on the air. RIP. "
Growing up on Long Island, Trautwig worked as a stick boy for the Islanders and a ball boy for the New York Nets when both teams played at Nassau Coliseum. He honed his chops in college at WBAU, Adelphi University's campus radio station, before graduating to announcing professional and college sports on bigger New York radio stations as well as ESPN and USA Network in the 1980s.
Over the course of his career, Trautwig would appear on air for broadcasts from the Indianapolis 500, Olympics, Ironman Triathlon, the New York City Marathon, the Tour de France, according to his Wikipedia page.
Trautwig used his versatility to become a familiar presence on MSG Networks' broadcasts of New York Knicks and New York Rangers games, as well as "Knicks Night Live," "Hockey Night Live," and as host of the original series MSG Vault, where he recounted memorable moments at Madison Square Garden.
In 2017, Adelphi honored Trautwig with an honorary doctorate.
In addition to winning multiple Emmy awards, Trautwig won 28 New York Emmys and a New York State Sportscaster of the Year award in his career.
The broadcaster told Newsday in a 2024 interview that he had undergone cancer treatment, though he did not say what type of cancer it had been.
