Leading the Premier League at Christmas doesn't always mean a Happy New Year
By Matt Reed
The Premier League is one of the most challenging leagues to win in the world, but if you're leading at the Christmas period there's a strong chance to compete for the title. Despite Manchester City's massive success over recent years after winning four straight championships, the competitive balance at the top of the table this season is quite different with several clubs battling.
Liverpool currently hold an advantage over rivals Chelsea and Arsenal as the season closes in on its halfway point, but do the Reds have a significantly better chance of hoisting the trophy in May because of their lead right now?
Over the last decade, five of the most recent nine champions were all leaders on Christmas Day, including Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City (on two different occasions).
However, a lead at Christmas doesn't always equal success in the New Year, especially given how quickly the tide can turn in England's top flight. There have been several impressive title races throughout the history of the league, including last year's battle between Man City and Arsenal that came down to the final day of the season.
During the 1995-96 season, Manchester United overcame a 12-point gap when they trailed leaders Newcastle United to go on to win their third title in the Premier League era. Two of Man City's early championships in the 2010's were secured after fighting back from eight or more points behind.
While the Reds appear to be in the driver's seat this season despite Jurgen Klopp's departure from the club, this league has always proven that the impossible can happen and the second half of the season will likely present many twists in the title race.
