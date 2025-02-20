LA Lakers fans are beyond happy with latest Luka Doncic update ahead of Hornets game
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Crypto.com Arena in their first game post the NBA All-Star break.
Keeping the recently rescinded Mark Williams trade, many fans will keep a keen eye on the matchup, but the main attraction will remain the newly acquired 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic.
RELATED: Lakers' Luka Doncic coming off minutes restriction should terrify the NBA
In his first two games with the Lakers, Doncic looked rusty, but he was also on a minutes restriction. It was no surprise, since Doncic was playing after missing more than a month.
Well, good news for the Laker Nation, as head coach JJ Redick has confirmed that the Slovenian star will no longer be held back in terms of playing time after the Hornets game.
"JJ Redick said that the team will keep Luka Doncic on a minutes restriction tomorrow against Charlotte, but he’s hopeful there won’t be a minutes restriction moving forward," Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported.
Upon hearing the news, the Laker Nation was elated on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"He shouldn’t have been on one in the first place," a fan wrote.
"Lets gooooo. This is Lukas team now!" another added.
"Luka off the leash? Hornets better pray he doesn’t turn Crypto Arena into his personal magic show," one fan commented.
There are also reports that Doncic may be off the minutes restriction against the Hornets as well. Considering LeBron James is questionable, it could be a game-time decision.
Either way, Lakers fans do not have to wait much longer to see Doncic unleashed at full strength and finally remind the rest of the NBA about his true stardom.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Shadeur Sanders’ favorite team in Madden is…
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. has absurd take on Wemby’s ceiling