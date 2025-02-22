Kevin Durant's hilarious advice to Victor Wembanyama after season-ending injury: "Find some more Legos..."
21-year-old Victor Wembanyama was having a phenomenal sophomore season, despite the San Antonio Spurs being out of the Play-In tournament.
Wembanyama was the overwhelming favorite to win the 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year as he had put up a defensive clinic throughout the season.
Unfortunately, Wemby's sensational second year in the NBA was cut short days after his first-ever All-Star appearance.
RELATED: NBA fans react to heartbreaking Victor Wembanyama injury news: "This is so scary"
The French superstar was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder and the Spurs have announced shutting down their star's season. Upon learning of the news, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant offered some hilarious advice to Wembanyama.
"I'm thinking about Vic. I'm sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it, but somebody like that who has a strong mind, he's going to put his best foot forward," Durant said. "I don't even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell. Go find some more Legos to put together, read some new books, and then, when it's time to get back on the court, lock in."
It must be a gut-wrenching feeling for Wembanyama to be forced to end his season early. After all, fans saw his competitive spirit during the All-Star weekend.
It's good to see a proven veteran like Durant coming forward and sharing his honest thoughts on the news. As for KD's advice, it seemed like the Suns star wanted to lighten the mood with some humor and he certainly succeeded in doing so.
