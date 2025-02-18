Justin Turner's 1-year, $6 million contract makes him the perfect do-everything bat for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs continued their very successful offseason with another brilliant signing on Tuesday, landing Justin Turner on a one-year $6 million contract in free agency, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.
Turner, 40, isn't the kind of flashy, splashy move the Cubs made earlier in the offseason when they landed Kyle Tucker from the Astros, but you couldn't ask for a more perfect fit for this team than Turner.
At this stage of his career, Turner isn't the kind of player you want on the field every day. If you're relying on him for consistent, high-level production, you're probably in trouble. But as a most-of-the time DH, occasional third and first-baseman? He's perfect.
The Cubs have themselves a top prospect who looks ready to roll at third base in Matt Shaw. The 23-year-old has rocketed through the minors and, barring an awful Spring Training, he figures to be the starting third baseman in the majors. They also have an adequate, if unspectacular first baseman in Michael Busch.
Turner projects to be a fill-in at both corner infield spots, and at DH. He'll be playing regularly, giving those guys opportunities to rest without leaving a massive hole in the lineup. If Shaw struggles when he gets to the big leagues, Turner can fill in for a few days, or a week, or two at the hot corner to keep the offense clicking. If Busch's average starts to nosedive like it did down the stretch last year, Turner can step in and spell him to let him get his head right.
On top of that, by all accounts, Turner is a stellar clubhouse presence, and on a team with a blend of veteran talent and younger guys coming up, he's exactly the kind of presence you want to help everyone get along. He's the perfect piece for a contending team looking to bolster its bench and make sure they don't have a dropoff in quality if something goes sideways.
Turner's not a star anymore; last season was his worst statistically since 2014, when he first started getting regular playing time with the Dodgers. But the Cubs don't need him to be a star; they need the 40-year-old to give them regular good at-bats, to occasionally play good defense, and to help be a mentor to Shaw as he learns to navigate a big league season.
And for the low, low price of $6 million, you can't do much better than Turner at filling that role.
