Juan Soto bought Brett Baty's 'car of his dreams' in exchange for No. 22
By Joe Lago
You can't put a price on happiness, especially if you just signed a 15-year, $765 million contract.
When Juan Soto decided to spurn the New York Yankees for the New York Mets in the marquee move of free agency, the four-time All-Star would start fresh again with a new franchise. It also meant he would have to negotiate a deal to wear his favorite No. 22 jersey.
However, Brett Baty relinquished his number after Soto's signing. While Baty said he didn't want to be compensated, Soto said he would eventually repay the Mets third baseman.
On Thursday, Soto made good on his promise. His bought a brand-new Chevrolet Tahoe and surprised Baty with the SUV at the club's spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
"I wanted to get you something nice," Soto told Baty.
"This is definitely something nice," said a shocked and smiling Baty.
Soto did the research to make sure he purchased the right car for Baty. "He was talking to one of our guys and he let him know it was the car of his dreams," Soto said.
Baty had been driving a 2016 Toyoto 4-Runner, which he's had since high school. When Mets traveling secretary Edgar Suero asked for his car insurance details, Baty said he knew "something was coming."
“It’s amazing,” Baty told reporters. “Just for him to be able to think to do something like that, I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m just really excited that he’s on our team.”
Soto said he paid $92,000 for the Chevy Tahoe just to wear the number he's had since his MLB debut in 2018. He was buying more than his beloved No. 22, though. He was investing in good clubhouse culture.
“I just like how he’s fitting in with the guys,” manager Carlos Mendoza said of Soto. “You can see the smile on his face. It feels like he’s getting comfortable as we progress in camp. Talking to him after Day 1, it’s not easy making that transition again. But I like the fact that he’s having fun.”
