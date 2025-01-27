Jerry Jones was in Jerry Jones form during introductory press conference for new HC
By Tyler Reed
Last Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that the franchise had chosen Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach.
Of course, the announcement coming late in the night didn't seem on brand for a spotlight holding owner like Jerry Jones.
RELATED: Bills' necessary offseason moves after AFC Championship loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
However, Jones made sure to find the light in Schottenheimer's opening press conference on Monday. If you can believe it, Jones got emotional talking about himself.
Maybe Jones believed that some of the cameras in attendance were still shooting scenes for 'Landman,' however, becoming emotional about your own abilities is something only Jerry could do.
Jones even went as far as to bury the new head coach by calling the move a "big risk" during the press conference.
Sure, hiring a head coach with no head coaching experience for the most demanding job in the NFL may seem like a head-scratcher.
It even seems more like a head-scratcher when the guy who made the decision is the one telling the world about how big the risk is.
The press conference is going to go down as one of Jones' best performances in front of the camera, and we advise you to find it as soon as possible.
However, Cowboys fans have to be disgusted by what they saw today. Schottenheimer may be a great head coach one day. But it won't happen with this franchise.
Jones has already plucked his fingers into this hiring and will control every move made on the sidelines. Honestly, if it were any other fanbase, you'd probably feel sorry for them.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts makes history
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: LeBron, Curry lead top-selling jersey list again