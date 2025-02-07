Jake Paul is finally delivering a megafight worth everyone's time
By Matt Reed
Say what you will about Jake Paul and his antics, but the man certainly knows how to promote himself and more importantly he's building a boxing empire that has the world watching. This time, Paul is finally getting in the ring with someone not only worthy of everyone's time but he's still a legitimate force at his age.
According to various reports, Paul will square off with Mexican sensation Canelo Alvarez in May in Jake's first fight since taking on legendary boxer Mike Tyson a few months back. The fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena and will be live streamed on Netflix.
This is a significant shift in Paul's strategy when selecting an opponent. Tyson was obviously a massive name, but his age was over double that of Paul's as he pushes 60 years old.
There was briefly some speculation that Paul was going to finally step in the ring with his prominent brother, Logan, who has dabbled in several big bouts but has mainly focused on his career as a WWE superstar recently. However, those rumors were clearly just a decoy to lay the groundwork for Jake's next match.
Alvarez also had a massive matchup lined up with Terrence Crawford, but that contract fell apart and has since led him to what will likely be a huge payday against Paul in the next few months.
