Hasson Reddick hires new agents, working toward Jets debut
The New York Jets acquired outside linebacker Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in April for a conditional 2026 third-round pick. However, Reddick has yet to even practice with the team through six months. Now, a resolution may be in store.
After CAA parted ways with Reddick on Thursday, the Pro Bowler has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agents, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Both Matha and Rosenhaus will be at MetLife Stadium tonight as the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a battle for first place in the AFC East, and will begin working with the Jets' front office to negotiate terms for Reddick to join the team.
Reddick reportedly turned down an offer from the Jets that would've raised his salary while giving him a chance to recoup money he lost during his holdout, leading to his split with CAA.
Now, Rosenhaus, who represents Pro Bowl talent like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, will look to garner a deal that's acceptable for Reddick.
How Reddick looks upon his return, however, is uncertain. Bryce Huff, the former Jets defensive end that replaced Reddick in Philadelphia, has struggled switching from New York's base 4-3 defense to the Eagles' 3-4. Now, Reddick has to make the switch without an offseason of work with the team.
