Greg Oden returns to Portland with powerful message for Blazers players
By Joe Lago
On Friday, Greg Oden returns to Portland for the first time in over a decade and will attend the Trail Blazers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The former No. 1 overall pick won’t be back in town just to talk basketball.
Oden is returning to Rip City to “tell his story” about how he “overcame some difficult obstacles,” according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
The 36-year-old Oden recently left his position as Butler’s men’s basketball assistant coach to become director of player development at Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment, a company based in Maryland that provides financial education and consulting services to athletes and entertainers.
While emphasizing “the importance of financial literacy” is a big part of his message, Oden is also equipped to share wisdom in “the challenges of navigating life as a professional athlete.”
Since being drafted by the Blazers with the No. 1 overall selection in 2007 ahead of Kevin Durant, Oden has had to persevere from unfulfilled expectations after injuries limited his NBA career to just 105 games in seven years. The failures of the former Ohio State star — Steve Kerr called Oden “a once-in-a-decade type player” — sent him on a downward spiral.
Oden told the Indianapolis Star that watching Durant highlights would bring him to tears, and he tried to cope with his draft bust status by trying not to think about it by "numbing" himself with alcohol. In 2014, Oden was accused of punching his former girlfriend and reached a plea deal on the battery charge.
After playing a season in China, the 7-foot center retired from basketball in 2016. Oden got some crucial direction from Thad Matta, his former Buckeyes coach who encouraged him to return to school. In 2019, Oden graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport industry.
In 2022, Oden joined Matta’s coaching staff at Butler, but he left the school in September. “The coaching route right now wasn’t picking up steam,” Oden told the Columbus Dispatch. However, a new path opened at Edyoucore Sports & Entertainment.
“This opportunity came about, and I knew being around basketball and players, just sports in general," Oden told the Dispatch, "and being able to help in some way with talking about things I’ve actually lived and went through was a no-brainer to me.”
Oden said he still wants to resume his coaching career, but for now, he feels he has a new purpose as an athlete adviser.
“I feel like my life means something right now where I can help these kids or anybody to be better in their life, be happier, be more positive," Oden said. "That’s really what I hope to bring to this life and to this world."
