Giants' Daniel Jones says he's "still processing" benching for Tommy DeVito, unsure of future in New York
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spoke to the media for the first time since his benching earlier this week for Tommy DeVito, telling reporters he was unsure of his future in New York at this point.
Jones called playing for the Giants "a dream come true," per SNY, and said he "did not play well enough and consistently enough to help the team get results."
When asked about his future, Jones said he's "still kinda processing" being benched, and is focused on "doing the best I can to help Tommy prepare" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The former sixth overall pick was demoted to the Giants' fourth-string quarterback position, and isn't taking part in practice at all beyond occasionally throwing passes on the sideline. It's abundantly clear that the Giants are all but done with Jones as their quarterback, and it's still unclear where he'll be going forward.
Jones' career with the Giants was a roller coaster, at the best of times. He quickly gained a reputation for head-scratching decision making, and had a tendency to throw interceptions at the absolute worst times.
Even his "best" statistical season, in 2022, came in an offense where Jones was very much a secondary option to superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Jones threw for just 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns that season, but did only throw five interceptions.
The wheels fully came off over the last two years, though. He started in just six games before tearing his ACL in Week 9, and even when healthy, the stats were ugly. Jones threw for just 909 yards in 6 games, with two touchdowns to six interceptions.
2024 was a make-or-break year for Jones, and it was clear almost immediately it was going to be break for him. He's struggled to find consistency all season long, throwing just eight touchdown passes in 10 games, while also throwing seven picks. With no Barkley to paper over the issues, it was clear that his time was up.
Now, Jones' future in the NFL is up in the air. Typically, first-round QBs who struggle in the league get another shot someplace, but Jones has been so bad, for so long, it's unclear who's going to want him or where he'll end up.
