Fresno State basketball players reportedly played daily fantasy sports, bet on themselves
Fresno State men's basketball players Jalen Weaver and Mykell Robinson have been dismissed from the Bulldogs' team after reportedly betting on themselves in daily fantasy sports contests, according to a report from ESPN's David Purdum.
According to Purdum, Robinson and his associates bet and participated in daily fantasy sports contests for Fresno State games in which he played, and those bets included taking the under on his total number of points and rebounds. One sportsbook received an uptick in betting activity around Robinson's prop bets this season.
He was removed from Fresno State's roster on January 11.
In the case of Weaver, he admitted to ESPN that he bet the over on his total points in a game against New Mexico on December 31. The line was 11, and he finished with 13 points in the game.
RELATED: New Orleans, Fresno State basketball suspensions show NCAA has growing gambling problem
"I just made a bad decision, and I shouldn't even have gotten involved with that. Now, I'm obviously paying for it," he said. "I bet on a game I played in, but I never tried to sabotage the season. I never bet on us to lose, never bet my unders."
Weaver said he was dismissed from the team after being shown text messages between Robinson and himself about betting. He plans to enter the transfer portal after the season.
A third Bulldogs player, Zaon Collins, missed Saturdays' game against Air Force after allegedly betting on professional sports.
It's not clear what further punishment any of the three will receive for their actions, but the penalties could be substantial.
The NCAA has a hard ban on athletes, staff, or coaches betting on any sporting events whatsoever, including fantasy sports. If they're found to have manipulated games, supplied information to bettors, or bet on their own games, they could face a full, permanent loss of eligibility.
The Fresno State scandal appears to be separate from the massive sports betting ring that has been linked to a number of lower level college programs, including Eastern Michigan, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, Temple, and Mississippi Valley State.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Chef Curry does it again
NBA: Is Coach Pop finished?
MLB/NFL:Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: L.A. Times down to one baseball writer