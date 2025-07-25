Ex-Memphis football player allegedly sent playbook to opponent before game
By Tyler Reed
In less than a month, college football will return to the field. The sport can sometimes be a beautiful disaster, filled with drama on and off the field.
The off-the-field drama is really taking center stage with the latest report about former Memphis Tigers defensive back Tahj Ra-El.
TigerSportsReport.com obtained alleged direct messages from Ra-El to UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown, where the former Tigers star reportedly sent the team's playbook prior to the game between the two teams.
To make matters worse, the Tigers would lose to the Roadrunners in that game, 44-36. The 2024 season was the only season Ra-El would be with the Tigers, as he spent the first three seasons of his college career with Old Dominion.
First off, what a punk move by Ra-El, if the rumors are true.
Hate the coaches and the university all you want, but this is disrespectful to the guys you play the game with. However, is there a chance UTSA gets in trouble for using this information if it is found out they did?
To me, this is fair game, but we all know the NCAA sees the definition of "fair" a little differently. It's not UTSA's fault that a Memphis player sent them all of this information.
Of course, if it didn't get reported, then the NCAA will probably go on a witch hunt.
They love to punish folks, and they can't do it anymore over paying players, so any little story will help.
