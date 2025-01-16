Former champ Jacques Villeneuve says 'nobody cares' if Max Verstappen walks away from F1
By Simon Head
They may both be multi-time Formula 1 world champions, but when it comes to their standing with F1 fans, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are worlds apart.
That's the view of straight-talking former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, with the Canadian star taking some off-season shots at the Dutchman, who captured his fourth world drivers' championship this past season.
The upcoming F1 season features some fascinating backstories, with perhaps the biggest involving Hamilton, who has made the move from his longtime home at Mercedes to drive for Ferrari.
Verstappen, meanwhile, is still at Red Bull, though there are already rumblings that he may not stick around for long if the team fails to produce a competitive car for 2025.
And, in an interview with The Action Network, Villeneuve suggested that if Verstappen did opt to walk away from F1 at the end of the 2025 season, his departure would be treated very differently to that of his former championship rival Hamilton, who is beloved by the F1 fanbase and enjoys huge support at almost every round of the championship.
"Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari is the most high-profile F1 move since Michael Schumacher left Benetton for Ferrari," said the former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner.
"Independent of race results, Lewis Hamilton is the biggest driver of all time because of all the following he has.
"He's very different. He’s unique. He’s broken the mould. There's a lot that hangs on him. He has the biggest image. His image goes beyond F1. And there's not many drivers like that."
Villeneuve then delivered a sly dig at Verstappen as he contrasted the two drivers' standing in the sport.
"Take Verstappen out of F1, nobody cares. Take Hamilton out of F1, people care," he stated.
"So yes, (Hamilton to Ferrari) is the biggest signing. And Ferrari is also one of the biggest brands in the world, if not the biggest. So put the two together, yeah, of course, it's amazing."
