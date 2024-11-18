For Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and gymnast Simone Biles, pop culture victory lap continues at CMAs
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is enjoying his long victory lap after collecting World Series MVP honors.
The Country Music Association announced its list of presenters for its annual awards show Monday. Freeman and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles are the two sports luminaries on the list.
It's Freeman's first time presenting at the CMAs since 2021, the year after he won his only National League Most Valuable Player award.
Freeman's grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 lifted the Dodgers to a big start over the New York Yankees in their five-game World Series win. It was the first walkoff grand slam in the history of the World Series, which was first contested in 1901.
Freeman hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs while hitting .300 (6 for 20) for the Dodgers in five World Series games.
Biles won her second Gold Medal in the individual all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Texas-raised gymnast is a two-time Olympic champion on vault (2016, 2024), the 2016 champion and 2024 silver medalist on floor exercise, and a two-time bronze medalist on balance beam (2016, 2020).
Biles featured the music of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in her most recent Olympic routine, and the two music icons have reciprocated their admiration for Biles.
Biles has listed her favorite music as "today's hot hits." Freeman's walk-up song is by Latin pop star Bad Bunny. None of that exactly screams "country," but their fans who enjoy the genre will have something to watch on Wednesday night. The show will air on ABC and be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.
Freeman was also a recent guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Show:
